Reflecting on Trump's policies a year into his second term

One year ago, Donald Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

Experts agree that his first term was largely unpredictable. But his second term has been marked by an even greater sense of volatility, unprecedented action and seismic shifts in both domestic and foreign policy.

We break down the major policies that defined the first year of Trump's second term. And, what we should expect heading into the midterms.

Then, we sit down with organizer of San Diego's "Free America" Walkout, joining a national demonstration protesting Trump's policies.

Guests: