Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Matter of Life and Death

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:37 PM PST
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.
GBH
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

What does “freedom” mean - and what is the role of government - when people face life and death choices? As with many other complex issues, Americans are divided in their views regarding the limits of personal autonomy.

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Matter of Life and Death

In this hour long special, moderator Aaron Tang and a panel of experts with very different views, take on a hypothetical scenario that raises questions about reproductive rights, as well as our right to die at a time of our choosing. BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "A Matter of Life and Death," encourages dialogue, and the possibility of common ground.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.
GBH
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Watch More Episodes:

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire + BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.
GBH
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

Panelists:
Dr. Jen Gunter - San Francisco Bay Area OB/GYN and author
Scott Jennings - CNN Senior Political Contributor
Molly Jong-Fast - NYT Bestselling Author, Political Commentator, and Cultural Critic
Roger Severino - VP Domestic Policy, The Heritage Foundation
Michele Bratcher Goodwin - Faculty Director, O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law
Steve Bullock - Former Governor of Montana
Brittany Packnett Cunningham - Impact Strategist and Founder, Love & Power Works
Matthew Wynia, MD, MPH/MSPH - Professor, Medicine-Internal Medicine
Andrea Picciotti-Bayer - Director, The Conscience Project

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.
GBH
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

About The Series: BREAKING the DEADLOCK is an Emmy Award®-nominated, groundbreaking public affairs series designed to encourage civil dialogue today, when public conversation is so polarized. The series brings together a varied panel of prominent voices from political, cultural, and legal arenas to explore ethical dilemmas drawn from real life. It’s a fast-paced one-hour journey where series moderator Aaron Tang, author and Professor of Law, UC Davis, guides panelists through complex, hypothetical scenarios.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News