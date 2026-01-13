Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

What does “freedom” mean - and what is the role of government - when people face life and death choices? As with many other complex issues, Americans are divided in their views regarding the limits of personal autonomy.

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Matter of Life and Death

In this hour long special, moderator Aaron Tang and a panel of experts with very different views, take on a hypothetical scenario that raises questions about reproductive rights, as well as our right to die at a time of our choosing. BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "A Matter of Life and Death," encourages dialogue, and the possibility of common ground.

GBH BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Watch More Episodes:

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire + BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play

GBH BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

Panelists:

Dr. Jen Gunter - San Francisco Bay Area OB/GYN and author

Scott Jennings - CNN Senior Political Contributor

Molly Jong-Fast - NYT Bestselling Author, Political Commentator, and Cultural Critic

Roger Severino - VP Domestic Policy, The Heritage Foundation

Michele Bratcher Goodwin - Faculty Director, O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law

Steve Bullock - Former Governor of Montana

Brittany Packnett Cunningham - Impact Strategist and Founder, Love & Power Works

Matthew Wynia, MD, MPH/MSPH - Professor, Medicine-Internal Medicine

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer - Director, The Conscience Project

GBH BREAKING THE DEADLOCK at the New York Historical Society on Nov. 10, 2025 in New York City.

About The Series: BREAKING the DEADLOCK is an Emmy Award®-nominated, groundbreaking public affairs series designed to encourage civil dialogue today, when public conversation is so polarized. The series brings together a varied panel of prominent voices from political, cultural, and legal arenas to explore ethical dilemmas drawn from real life. It’s a fast-paced one-hour journey where series moderator Aaron Tang, author and Professor of Law, UC Davis, guides panelists through complex, hypothetical scenarios.