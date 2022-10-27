Premieres Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1989 Rufino Tamayo “Luna Llena” Lithograph

Travel with ROADSHOW to Texas for updated Season 12 appraisals including Chinese carved walnut shells, ca. 1910, a Polyphon music box & poster, ca. 1895, and a Tang Dynasty ceramic horse. Which find has nearly doubled in value to $120,000?

Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Karen Keane (left) appraises an Aesthetic Movement plant stand, ca. 1880, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Leigh Keno (right) appraises salt-glazed Stoneware jugs, ca. 1875, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! + Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow