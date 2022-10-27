Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage San Antonio - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT
Simeon Lipman (left) appraises a 1943 Ernie Lombardi Giants practice jersey, in San Antonio, Texas. ​​
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Simeon Lipman (left) appraises a 1943 Ernie Lombardi Giants practice jersey, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1989 Rufino Tamayo “Luna Llena” Lithograph

Travel with ROADSHOW to Texas for updated Season 12 appraisals including Chinese carved walnut shells, ca. 1910, a Polyphon music box & poster, ca. 1895, and a Tang Dynasty ceramic horse. Which find has nearly doubled in value to $120,000?

Karen Keane (left) appraises an Aesthetic Movement plant stand, ca. 1880, in San Antonio, Texas.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Karen Keane (left) appraises an Aesthetic Movement plant stand, ca. 1880, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Leigh Keno (right) appraises salt-glazed Stoneware jugs, ca. 1875, in San Antonio, Texas. ​​
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Leigh Keno (right) appraises salt-glazed Stoneware jugs, ca. 1875, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! + Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Joyce Jonas (right) appraises a diamond & ruby lorgnette, ca. 1910, in San Antonio, Texas. ​​
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Joyce Jonas (right) appraises a diamond & ruby lorgnette, ca. 1910, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 31 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News