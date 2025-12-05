Give Now
Too Hot To Handel: Gospel Messiah

Published December 4, 2024 at 1:06 PM PST
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson.

Too Hot to Handel: The Gospel Messiah: Trailer

Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with gospel, jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite.

Too Hot To Handel with Marin Alsop

“Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah” has been seen regularly across the United States since its premiere in New York in 1993. This performance in front of nearly 5,000 people at London’s Royal Albert Hall marks its European premiere.

Too Hot to Handel: The Gospel Messiah: Vanessa Haynes performs "O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion"

Presented by choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, the program sees the BBC Concert Orchestra joined by the BBC Symphony Chorus and the London Adventist Chorale, along with soloists Vanessa Haynes and Zwakele Tshabalala.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

