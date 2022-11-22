Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Premieres Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Learn how to prepare the perfect three-course Christmas dinner with Dame Mary Berry in this merry new special filled to the brim with her time-tested recipes. Mary provides the only guide you’ll ever need for a festive feast as she and some special friends show how to plan, shop and prep for a delicious, stress-free day.

“It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special time of year, but over the last couple of years it has become for us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both,” said Berry. “In this special, I am going to bring together everything you need with tips to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”

Courtesy of Jack Bailey for Rumpus Media / PBS Monica Galetti, Rylan, Angela and Mary Berry.

Mary shares her ultimate Christmas feast using her definitive tried and tested recipes, perfected over 50 years. She begins with a deliciously simple Stilton and Sage Mini Scone Canapé, followed by her traditional Christmas dinner of Lemon and Herb Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, Crispy Roast Potatoes, Ruby Red Cabbage and Apricot and Chestnut Stuffing.

Checking in with friends who share recipes reflecting their own heritage, Mary visits the home of chef Angela Hartnett, where she cooks up rich Pumpkin Ricotta Tortelli, a seasonal tradition for her Italian family. Monica Galetti welcomes Mary to her London restaurant, where she prepares a twist on Samoan Palusami with Smoked Haddock, Cavolo Nero and Sourdough, which she’ll be serving to her family on Christmas Day.

Mary and TV host Rylan visit a “pick your own” vegetable farm where they cook up a yummy dish of Brussels Sprouts with Peas and Cashews, hoping to convert some sprouts-hating kids.

A perfect meal also needs the perfect setting, and Mary shows how to create a sustainable and cost-conscious centerpiece from foraged greenery. Finally, to complete the feast, Mary shares two desserts. Her traditional British Christmas Pudding goes back to medieval times; the rich dessert made from dried fruit and nuts served alongside a boozy cream. Topping things off is a showstopping Festive Trifle with layers of custard, cream, sponge cakes and pear, topped with spun sugar.

Courtesy of Cody Burridge for Plank PR / PBS Mary Berry

Watch On Your Schedule:

MARY BERRY’S ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

MARY BERRY’S ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS, a one-hour special for BBC One and iPlayer and PBS, is made by Rumpus Media. It was commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events BBC. Emily Hudd and Kelly Sparks are executive producers for Rumpus Media and the Commissioning Editor is Ricky Cooper. The Director is Katy Fryer. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS.