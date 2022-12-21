COOK'S COUNTRY: Thai Comforts

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits Portland, Oregon and shares his version of Khao Man Gai (Thai-Style Chicken and Rice) with host Bridget Lancaster. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about holy basil, and Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison Pad Gra Prow (Holy Basil Stir-Fry).

Steve Klise/ 2020, America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved / Elle Simone APT Khao Man Gai (Thai-Style Chicken and Rice)

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Steve Klise/ 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved / Elle Simone / APT Pad Gra Prow (Holy Basil Stir-Fry)

