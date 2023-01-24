Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app

On this episode, Ian Bremmer is on the ground at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He interviews former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, UN High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Türk, and Grammy-winning opera soprano Renee Fleming.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: On the Ground in Davos

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television