AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Two Simple Pastas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST
Test cook Dan Souza

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV PBS Video app

Test cook Keith Dresser makes host Julia Collin Davison Pasta Cacio e Uova. Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews chef's knives under $75. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage.

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Recipe: Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

Pasta Cacio e Uova
Pasta Cacio e Uova #shorts
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video app, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

