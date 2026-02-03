Where to celebrate Lunar New Year 2026 in San Diego

Lunar New Year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. The holiday is traditionally commemorated by Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar, and as the Year of the Snake slithers to a close, the Year of the Fire Horse is galloping in.

In Chinese zodiac, the Snake is associated with cautiousness and introspection, while the Horse is linked to enthusiasm, speed and fierceness — imagery often tied to bold moves and exploration in the year ahead.

Across the world, more than a billion people will celebrate Lunar New Year beginning on Feb. 17 with fireworks, lion dances and lucky red envelopes filled with money (known as "hóngbāo" in Chinese and "bao lì xì" in Vietnamese). Celebrations typically last about 15 days.

Here’s a list of some of KPBS’ picks to ring in the Year of the Horse in San Diego County over the next three weekends.

San Diego Public Library

Branches across the San Diego Public Library system are hosting a variety of Lunar New Year activities. From lion dance performances and lectures to themed crafts and story times for kids, there’s something for everyone.

Details: Multiple dates and locations | For a full list of events, visit the library’s website .

Convoy Rising: Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration

Convoy Rising is a night-market style event bringing lion dances, firecracker rituals, cultural showcases and traditional artists to the Convoy District, the business center of San Diego's Asian American Pacific Islander community. The celebration is organized by The Doan Foundation, Social Artistry and Up2You Cafe.

Details: Feb. 8, 3-8 p.m. | Convoy & Vickers Street | MORE INFO

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

Join Little Saigon San Diego at its Lunar New Year Festival in City Heights. Highlights of the celebration include lion dances, food vendors and cultural displays. There will also be several contests for phở eating, boba drinking, dumpling wrapping and pet costumes.

Details: Feb. 13-15 | Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights | MORE INFO

Sydney Tran / Sydney Tran Photography for San Diego Tet Festival A young child looks at a lion dancing costume at the San Diego Tết Festival on Jan. 31, 2025.

San Diego Tết Festival

The San Diego Tết Festival is put on by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance (VAYA) every year. It’s a massive celebration of Vietnamese culture through food, performances, lion dancing, carnival rides and cultural displays.The festival is turning 21 this year, and to commemorate the milestone, VAYA is partnering with Đào Distillery to bring rượu đế to San Diego. (Rượu đế is Vietnamese rice liquor, sometimes called Vietnamese moonshine because it was illicitly distilled at home during the French colonial period.) Also new this year is a Pokémon trading card show.

Details: Feb. 20-22 | NTC Park - Liberty Station, 2640 Cushing Road | MORE INFO

Balboa Park Chinese New Year Fair

The House of China at Balboa Park’s International Cottages is hosting a Chinese New Year Fair to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Attendees can expect lion dances, Chinese food, cultural performances, calligraphy demonstrations and crafts.

Details: Feb. 21-22 | Balboa Park International Cottages, 2191 Pan American Road | MORE INFO

San Diego Chinese New Year Fair

Since 1983, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association has put on a Chinese New Year Fair in downtown San Diego. The event features lion and dragon dances, taiko drum performances, traditional food vendors and crafts.