CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Best Falafel

On this episode, MILK STREET travels to Jordan to learn the secrets of Falafel. In the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark demonstrate how to bring crispy, herbal Falafel to your home.

Connie Miller / APT Falafel

Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Moroccan Carrot Salad, transforming average grocery-store carrots into a fresh side dish.

Connie Miller / APT Moroccan Carrot Salad

Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Baked Kefta with Tahini, oblong “meatballs” baked with potatoes, onion and a rich sauce.

Connie Miller / APT Baked Kefta with Tahini

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

