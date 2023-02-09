Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Italian Sweets

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM PST
Joe Keller
/
Sheila Jarnes
Pistachio-Spice Biscotti

Premieres Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Struffoli. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and Julia Collin Davidson to a head-to-head tasting of single origin chocolate. Test cook Becky Hays makes Julia Pistachio-Spice Biscotti.

Daniel J. van Ackere
/
Ashley Moore
Struffoli
Struffoli
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
