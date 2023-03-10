ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens - Hour 3

Premieres Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Manuel Cuevas: Nashville's Celebrity Clothing Icon

On this episode, watch new Nashville appraisals at Cheekwood Estate & Garden, including a Marilyn Monroe signed autograph, 1986 - 1987 Michael Jordan basketball cards & sticker, and a Tiffany & Co. diamond & sapphire bracelet, ca. 1960. One is up to $50,000!

Appraisal: Marilyn Monroe-signed Photo, ca. 1953

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / pbs Kaitlin Shinnick (left) appraises a Tiffany & Co. diamond & sapphire bracelet, ca. 1960, in Nashville, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Cheekwood Estate & Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, March 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

