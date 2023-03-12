Give Now
See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Grace Widyatmadja Nicole Werbeck
Published March 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Angela Bassett
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Harry Shum Jr.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Elizabeth Olsen
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Ruth E. Carter
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Cate Blanchett
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Pedro Pascal
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Sandra Oh
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Sofia Carson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Salma Hayek
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Questlove
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Questlove
Jamie Lee Curtis
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brendan Fraser
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Malala Yousafzai
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai
Austin Butler
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Austin Butler
Hong Chau
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hong Chau
Ram Charan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ram Charan
Lauren Ridloff
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff
Winnie Harlow
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Marlee Matlin
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Cara Delevingne
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Ariana DeBose
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Janelle Monáe
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Eva Longoria
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Lenny Kravitz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Halle Bailey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Florence Pugh
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Danai Gurira
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Jonathan Majors
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jonathan Majors
Stephanie Hsu
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Stephanie Hsu
Ana de Armas<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/1473064932?phrase=ana%20de%20armas&adppopup=true"></a>
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell
Jessica Chastain
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Tems
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tems
Ludwig Goransson
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ludwig Goransson
Idris Elba
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Michael B. Jordan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Nicole Kidman
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Kate Hudson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Ke Huy Quan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan

NPR Top StoriesPop CultureFilm
Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
