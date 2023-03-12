See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Angela Bassett

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Harry Shum Jr.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ruth E. Carter

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Cate Blanchett

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Pedro Pascal

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sandra Oh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sofia Carson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Salma Hayek

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Questlove

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Brendan Fraser

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Malala Yousafzai

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Austin Butler

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Hong Chau

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ram Charan

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Lauren Ridloff

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Winnie Harlow

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Marlee Matlin

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Cara Delevingne

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ariana DeBose

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Janelle Monáe

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Eva Longoria

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Lenny Kravitz

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Halle Bailey

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Florence Pugh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Danai Gurira

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jonathan Majors

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ana de Armas

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jessica Chastain

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ludwig Goransson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Nicole Kidman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kate Hudson