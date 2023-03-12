See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.
Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.
Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Questlove
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Austin Butler
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hong Chau
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ram Charan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jonathan Majors
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Stephanie Hsu
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tems
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ludwig Goransson
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Idris Elba
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan