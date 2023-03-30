Premieres Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1934 All-American Baseball Team Autographs

Gem State treasures sparkle at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Calif. 1941 Rolls Royce Wraith center caps & certificate, 1934 All-American basketball team autographs and a Maynard Dixon oil painting, Calif. 1913. One is $50,000 to $80,000!

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Deborah Miller (left) appraises a Fortuny silk velvet jacket, ca. 1925, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 3 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Allan Katz (right) appraises a J. T. Dickman clown shooting gallery target, ca. 1915, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 3 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

