ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT
Dave Hinson (left) appraises a 1965 Fender Jaguar & 1964 Stratocaster, in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Dave Hinson (left) appraises a 1965 Fender Jaguar & 1964 Stratocaster, in Boise, Idaho.

Premieres Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1934 All-American Baseball Team Autographs
Gem State treasures sparkle at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Calif. 1941 Rolls Royce Wraith center caps & certificate, 1934 All-American basketball team autographs and a Maynard Dixon oil painting, Calif. 1913. One is $50,000 to $80,000!

Deborah Miller (left) appraises a Fortuny silk velvet jacket, ca. 1925, in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Deborah Miller (left) appraises a Fortuny silk velvet jacket, ca. 1925, in Boise, Idaho.

Allan Katz (right) appraises a J. T. Dickman clown shooting gallery target, ca. 1915, in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Allan Katz (right) appraises a J. T. Dickman clown shooting gallery target, ca. 1915, in Boise, Idaho.

Craig Finner (left) appraises a Giovanni Battista Piranesi print, ca. 1800, in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Craig Finner (left) appraises a Giovanni Battista Piranesi print, ca. 1800, in Boise, Idaho.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
