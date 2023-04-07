CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Turkish Table

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Turkey with Boston-based chef Ana Sortun. Back at Milk Street, Chris demonstrates how to make Ana’s Lahmajoun, a thicker and more substantial version of the typically thin flatbread.

Connie Miller / Courtesy of APT / APT Ana’s Lahmajoun

Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Red Lentil Soup with Potato and Lemon and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Turkish Poached Eggs with Garlicky Yogurt.

Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Red Lentil Soup with Potato and Lemon

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

The Turkish Table (Season 6, Episode 21)

