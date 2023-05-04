Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT
Nicholas Lowry appraises a Buffalo Bill Attack on the Stage Coach poster, ca. 1893, in Shelburne, VT.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Nicholas Lowry appraises a Buffalo Bill Attack on the Stage Coach poster, ca. 1893, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Celtics Team-signed Photo & Basketball | Shelburne Museum, Hour 3 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum including a 1956-1958 Celtics team-signed photo & basketball, a Buffalo Bill poster, ca. 1893 and an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring. Which Vermont treasure is worth up to $150,000?

Lucy Grogan Edwards (right) appraises an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring, ca. 1900, in Shelburne, VT.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Lucy Grogan Edwards (right) appraises an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring, ca. 1900, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Gary Sullivan (left) appraises a Pennsylvania walnut shelf clock, ca. 1795, in Shelburne, VT.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Gary Sullivan (left) appraises a Pennsylvania walnut shelf clock, ca. 1795, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow

Gary Piattoni (right) appraises a Victorian jockey chair scale, ca. 1890, in Shelburne, VT.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Gary Piattoni (right) appraises a Victorian jockey chair scale, ca. 1890, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News