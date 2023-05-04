Premieres Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Celtics Team-signed Photo & Basketball | Shelburne Museum, Hour 3 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum including a 1956-1958 Celtics team-signed photo & basketball, a Buffalo Bill poster, ca. 1893 and an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring. Which Vermont treasure is worth up to $150,000?

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Lucy Grogan Edwards (right) appraises an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring, ca. 1900, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH News Gary Sullivan (left) appraises a Pennsylvania walnut shelf clock, ca. 1795, in Shelburne, VT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow