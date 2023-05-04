ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 3
Premieres Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Watch vibrant Vermont treasures from Shelburne Museum including a 1956-1958 Celtics team-signed photo & basketball, a Buffalo Bill poster, ca. 1893 and an Edwardian sapphire & diamond ring. Which Vermont treasure is worth up to $150,000?
