COOK'S COUNTRY: Midwestern Favorites

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT
Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Minnesota favorite Tater Tot Hotdish. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the first printed hotdish recipe and a fun Congressional competition.

Comforting Midwestern Favorites | Tater Tot Hotdish and Butter Burgers
Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews corn strippers, and Christie Morrison makes Buckeye Candies from the Recipe Box. Ashley Moore makes Bridget Wisconsin Butter Burgers.

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

