AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Spanish Summer Supper

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT
Refreshing Rosé Sangria
2022 Keller + Keller
/
APT
Refreshing Rosé Sangria

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Keith Dresser and host Bridget Lancaster grill up Pinchos Morunos (Spanish Grilled Pork Kebabs). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about dried chiles and science expert Dan Souza explains melting points.

Pinchos Morunos (Spanish Grilled Pork Kebabs)
Chantal Lambeth
/
Chantal Lambeth
Pinchos Morunos (Spanish Grilled Pork Kebabs)
Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Julia Collin Davison Pa Amb Tomàquet (Catalan Tomato Bread), and finally, hosts Bridget and Julia make refreshing Rosé Sangria.

Pa Amb Tomquet (Catalan Tomato Bread)
Ashley Moore
/
Ashley Moore
Pa Amb Tomquet (Catalan Tomato Bread)

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new season of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. 

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

