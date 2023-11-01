Give Now
CSUSM music professor inducted into Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of Fame

By City News Service
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT
Ching-Ming Cheng
Alison St. John
/
KPBS
Professor Ching-Ming Cheng sits before a Steinway & Sons piano in this undated photo.

A Cal State San Marcos music professor has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of Fame.

Dr. Ching-Ming Cheng was among 67 teachers from across the United States and Canada who were honored this fall by piano company Steinway & Sons. Cheng was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery of San Diego, located in Miramar.

"To be inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame, seeing my name and also Cal State San Marcos listed on the walls inside the legendary New York Steinway factory for generations to see, this whole journey is just beyond this world," Cheng said in a statement. "To be recognized by Steinway, alongside some world-famous piano teachers like Norma Kreiger and Dr. Robert Weirich, I am so grateful and humbled."

Cheng, who is also an active performer and soloist, joined Cal State San Marcos' faculty in 2011.

Ching-Ming Cheng plays on a Steinway &amp; Sons piano in this undated photo.
Public Affairs and Operations
/
SDSU
Professor Ching-Ming Cheng plays on a Steinway & Sons piano in this undated photo.

She is the chair of the university's music department and has received Steinway & Sons' Top Music Teacher Award every year since 2016.

"While performing is part of my career, teaching and working with students makes me a better teacher and the experience has been so rewarding and fulfilling," Cheng said. "With this recognition, I hope I continue to motivate students in the way that they will find inspiring and enthusing in their own musical journey."

