CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Scones, Doughnuts and Banana Bread

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

On this episode, we show you three baking recipes ideal for a weekend breakfast. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges make richly flavored Neapolitan Salami–Provolone Buns.

Erika LaPresto / APT Neapolitan Breakfast Buns with Salami and Provolone, Neapolitan Breakfast Bread

Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card bakes Banana Hazelnut Bread with a moist and tender crumb. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh prepares light and lemony Cinnamon Sugar Yogurt Doughnuts.

Connie Miller / APT Banana Hazelnut Bread with a moist and tender crumb

Scones, Doughnuts and Banana Bread | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 17

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.