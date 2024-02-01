Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Scones, Doughnuts and Banana Bread

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:42 PM PST
MILK STREET
/
APT
Light and lemony Cinnamon Sugar Yogurt Doughnuts

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we show you three baking recipes ideal for a weekend breakfast. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges make richly flavored Neapolitan Salami–Provolone Buns.

Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Neapolitan Breakfast Buns with Salami and Provolone, Neapolitan Breakfast Bread

Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card bakes Banana Hazelnut Bread with a moist and tender crumb. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh prepares light and lemony Cinnamon Sugar Yogurt Doughnuts.

Connie Miller
/
APT
Banana Hazelnut Bread with a moist and tender crumb

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Scones, Doughnuts and Banana Bread | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 17

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
