CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Rome: Spaghetti, Gnocchi and Cloud Bread

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:03 PM PST
Roman Cloud Bread with Mixed Greens and Fennel Salad
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Roman Cloud Bread with Mixed Greens and Fennel Salad

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

From Rome to Naples, we bring the cooking of Italy to our kitchen on this episode! Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh start us off with Roman Cloud Bread with Mixed Greens and Fennel Salad.

Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic
MILK STREET
/
APT
Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic

Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows off Spaghetti with Prosciutto, Parmesan and Peas and Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill makes super simple Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic.

Spaghetti, Gnocchi and Cloud Bread | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 19

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 7

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
