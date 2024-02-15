CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Rome: Spaghetti, Gnocchi and Cloud Bread

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

From Rome to Naples, we bring the cooking of Italy to our kitchen on this episode! Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh start us off with Roman Cloud Bread with Mixed Greens and Fennel Salad.

MILK STREET / APT Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic

Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows off Spaghetti with Prosciutto, Parmesan and Peas and Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill makes super simple Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.