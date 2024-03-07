MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, April 7 – 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Following one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE, starring BAFTA-winner Toby Jones, was created with direct input from the innocent – and indomitable – people caught up in it. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government-owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss.

For more than a decade, hundreds were accused of theft and fraud, and many were even sent to prison – leaving lives, marriages, and reputations in ruins. But the issue was actually caused by errors in the Post Office’s own computer system – something it denied for years.

Revealing a shocking David vs. Goliath fight for justice, this is the story of the decent ordinary people who were relentlessly pursued, coerced, and controlled by a powerful corporation, and their ongoing battle, against seemingly insurmountable odds, to right so many horrific wrongs.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 Premieres Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mysterious financial losses lead the Post Office to fire and prosecute village Subpostmasters, who have no way to prove their innocence.

Episode 2 Premieres Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Bates and the Subpostmasters begin their fight for the truth and justice with new allies in Parliament, but first they must convince an independent investigator of their honesty.

Episode 3 Premieres Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan allies with the Post Office in the hope his friends can get justice at last, but can he trust the people who have let them down so badly?

Episode 4 Premieres Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan and his friends finally get the chance to embark on the epic challenge of battling the Post Office in court.

MASTERPIECE will broadcast MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE on Sunday nights at 9/8c beginning April 7, 2024. Each episode will be available for online streaming for 14 days starting at 9/8c on the night of national broadcast. You can also stream full episodes with the PBS App, KPBS Passport

Credits: ITV Studios and Little Gem production for ITV and ITVX commissioned for UK audiences by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The writer is Gwyneth Hughes. The director is James Strong. The executive producers are Patrick Spence, Gwyneth Hughes, James Strong, Joe Williams, Natasha Bondy and Ben Gale. The producer is Chris Clough.