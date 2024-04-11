Premieres Monday, April 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1962 Marvel ‘Amazing Fantasy’ Spider-Man Comic

View ravishing finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art including 1921 and 1923 Miss America Pageant trophies, a 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15 introducing Spider-Man and 1910-1911 T3 Turkey Red baseball cards. Which is worth $75,000 to $100,000?

by Rachel Jessen for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Ted Trotta (left) appraises a New Mexico Pueblo water pitcher, ca. 1880, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.