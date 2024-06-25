Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Winds of Change in the West

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:51 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

2024 is the year of elections, with some 4 billion people, nearly half the world's population, casting ballots around the globe. But is the West ready for the seismic political changes to come? Will they impact our ability to deal with conflict, the AI revolution, and climate change? On this episode, former Bank of Canada Governor and UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney joins Ian Bremmer.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Winds of Change in the West

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News