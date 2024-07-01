Premieres Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The 44th annual edition of "A Capitol Fourth," broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS, welcomes back iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to host and perform on America’s National Independence Day celebration with all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway artists. Our country’s 248th birthday party will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks show over our nation’s capital.

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 2024 A Capitol Fourth Preview

“I can’t wait to celebrate America’s Birthday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol,” said Ribeiro. “I’m incredibly excited and honored to be your host of 'A Capitol Fourth' once again. It is going to be a great 4th of July party, and we’re going to get everyone in our nation’s capital and all those watching at home on their feet dancing!”

The all-star line-up for "A Capitol Fourth" will feature:

Capital Concerts / PBS Smokey Robinson

Thilo Larsson / PBS Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary

The 44th annual A CAPITOL FOURTH will also include the following featured segments:



Alfonso Ribeiro and DANCING WITH THE STARS’ Britt Stewart will kick off the celebration with a performance that is guaranteed to get the crowd dancing.

A Tribute to Team USA – Hosted by Shawn Johnson East, a special send-off for our athletes competing in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris will feature several Olympians and Paralympians, and a musical performance by the National Symphony

Orchestra of John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare,” composed for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and marking its 40th anniversary in 2024.

A celebration of Motown’s 65th anniversary and its iconic sound with a special performance by music legend Smokey Robinson.

A Salute to American Heroes Past and Present will celebrate the service of Americans from 1776 to today, and our military families, with a special performance by The U.S. Army Chorus, and featuring representatives of the “Greatest Generation” including a WWII veteran from D-Day and an appearance by an original “Rosie the Riveter” Mae Krier, who will be in attendance.

A performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” by Chloe Flower will mark the 100th anniversary of this American classic.

will mark the 100th anniversary of this American classic. A stirring rendition of the “1812 Overture” accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an "A Capitol Fourth" tradition, kicks off a musical and fireworks finale.

Rousing patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will cap off the musical finale and the dazzling fireworks display, presented by the National Park Service, over the National Mall and Memorial Parks and the iconic skyline of our nation’s capital.

Capital Concerts / PBS Fantasia

Also participating in the event will be the Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

Capital Concerts / PBS Fitz and Noelle

Watch On Your Schedule: “A Capitol Fourth” airs on KPBS TV Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., with an encore at 9:30 p.m. as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and to stream with the PBS App for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2024.

Peter Ash Lee / PBS Chloe Flower

Credits: A co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television’s most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Tony Awards, and more.