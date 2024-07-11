AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Mediterranean Mains

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Keith Dresser cooks host Bridget Lancaster a Greek casserole, Moussaka. Gear Heads hosts Hannah Crowley and Lisa McManus share how to get the most out of your microwave, and test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Grilled Halloumi Wraps.

e. fuller, AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN / APT Greek casserole, Moussaka

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 24: Bridget and Julia lead our team of test cooks as they deconstruct recipes and reveal the test kitchen’s secrets to foolproof cooking at home. The 24th season features veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser, and introduces new test cooks Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner. This season, we grill up Pollo a la Brasa; share the secrets to a show stopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle; stir-fry some Jamaican Pepper Steak, and assemble the ultimate Breakfast Taco Board. We also show you how to expand your frying skills and change the way you approach cooking basics.

Catrine Kelty / Catrine Kelty Lisa McManus

