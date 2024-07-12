Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, July 12: Dems Divided, Biden Defiant:

As the clock winds down on President Joe Biden’s make or break political week, the future of his presidency is on the line while Democratic lawmakers assess his every move and their options for defeating Donald Trump in November.

Joining staff writer at The Atlantic and guest moderator, Franklin Foer, to discuss this and more:



Mark Leibovich, Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Ashley Parker, Senior National Political Correspondent, The Washington Post

Vivian Salama, National Politics Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Ali Vitali, Capitol Hill Correspondent, NBC News

Past episodes of WASHINGTON WEEK are available to stream with the PBS App. If you miss the program or want to hear it a second time, download the podcast and listen to both the show and the Webcast Extra.

Don’t forget you can follow WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X to keep up with daily developments.

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 7/5/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC: How Biden's debate style changed over the years

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC: full episode, 6/28/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 6/21/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 6/14/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 6/7/24