Premieres Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

There's never a good time to fight for your political life, but an embattled President Biden welcomed NATO allies to D.C. this week. Meanwhile, war in Ukraine rages on. Bremmer interviews Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski on the summit sidelines on this episode.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: NATO Turns 75 as Ukraine War Rages On

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television