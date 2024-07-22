Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App

It's been one of the most consequential weeks in modern American politics. Where do we go from here? On this episode, Ian Bremmer discusses the assassination attempt, political polarization, and calls for unity at the RNC with Brian Stelter, Special Correspondent at Vanity Fair, and Nicole Hemmer, Political Historian and Professor at Vanderbilt University.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Close Call and a Convention

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television