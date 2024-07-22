Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Close Call and a Convention

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:58 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App

It's been one of the most consequential weeks in modern American politics. Where do we go from here? On this episode, Ian Bremmer discusses the assassination attempt, political polarization, and calls for unity at the RNC with Brian Stelter, Special Correspondent at Vanity Fair, and Nicole Hemmer, Political Historian and Professor at Vanderbilt University.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Close Call and a Convention

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News