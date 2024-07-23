Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Carne Guisada and Enchiladas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT
Adam Reid reveals his top pick for oven mitts.
Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube

On this episode, host Julia Collin Davison makes a Texas favorite Carne Guisada, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of the dish. Equipment expert Adam Reid reveals his top pick for oven mitts.

Christie Morrison makes show-stopping Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas.

About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

Preview of COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 14

Presented by and distribute by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
