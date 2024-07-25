GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Olympics Get Political In Paris
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
First, Ian's take on a transformed 2024 U.S. presidential election. Then he sits down with a veteran Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins to preview an unavoidably political Paris Olympics.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television