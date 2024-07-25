Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, July 26: Democrats Rejuvenated:

With almost 100 days to go until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to be at the top of the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket. After quickly consolidating her party’s support, she spent her first week as the likely democratic presidential nominee smashing fundraising records and attacking former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign are scrambling to refocus their political efforts against Harris.

Joining editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator, Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss this and more:



Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent, The New York Times

Eugene Daniels, White House Correspondent, Politico and Co-Author, “Playbook”

and Co-Author, “Playbook” Adam Harris, Contributing Writer, The Atlantic

Asma Khalid, White House Correspondent, NPR and Political Contributor, ABC News

Past episodes of WASHINGTON WEEK are available to stream with the PBS App. If you miss the program or want to hear it a second time, download the podcast and listen to both the show and the Webcast Extra.

Don’t forget you can follow WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X to keep up with daily developments.

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 7/19/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 7/12/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC full episode, 7/5/24

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC: How Biden's debate style changed over the years

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC: full episode, 6/28/24