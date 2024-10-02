LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sabrosas Latin Orchestra (New!)

Premieres Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream all 5 new episodes from Season 9 now with the PBS app!

This episode features the Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, San Diego's first all-female salsa band! The talented musicians of Sabrosas infuse high energy into a variety of Latin styles including salsa, cumbia, and cha cha.

Sabrosas Latin Orchestra is on Facebook and Instagram

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Sabrosas Latin Orchestra

Song List:



Elegua Rebelion Mama Guela Mi Tierra Llego La Banda Quimbara Escucha El Ritmo Hello Nunca es Suficiente Moliendo Cafe Me Alborotas Bamboleo Cali Pachanguero Pica Pica Hotel California Pa Gozar I Like It Like That Toro Mata La Vida es un Carnaval Lloraras Vivir mi Vida

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of The Belly Up in Solana Beach and KPBS is excited to present a brand-new season of concerts recorded live at the club. LIVE AT THE BELLY UP Season 9 launches with five new episodes featuring all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home. This season we feature Jack Tempchin, Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe, Aviator Stash, The Charities, and Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, who all showcase a wide variety of musical styles from Americana to Rock, Soul, Salsa and more.

About the Venue: San Diego has long been known as a hotbed of great musical talent. What's more, San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great local bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

Instagram / Facebook

About Production Team: A co-production between The Belly Up and Tim Powell. The Belly Up opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1974 with only a couple of mics and no stage. Over the years it became a frequent stop for legends like John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and BB King. Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series LIVE AT THE BELLY UP working with his advanced students as his crew.