ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Denver 2024 - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:02 PM PDT
Premieres Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

On this episode, discover updated Denver delights including a 1941 C. F. Martin 000-42 guitar, a Louis XVI-style porphyry & bronze mirror, ca. 1880, and a Maria Koogle schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1817. One almost tripled in value to $115,000 to $150,000!

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
