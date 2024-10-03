Premieres Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Leigh Keno (right) appraises George Nelson pretzel & prototype chairs, ca. 1915, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

On this episode, discover updated Denver delights including a 1941 C. F. Martin 000-42 guitar, a Louis XVI-style porphyry & bronze mirror, ca. 1880, and a Maria Koogle schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1817. One almost tripled in value to $115,000 to $150,000!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Loetz Phånomen glass vase, ca. 1900, in Denver, Colo.. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

