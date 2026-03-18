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Racial Justice and Social Equity

San Diego ACLU Launches Hotline to Report `Unlawful' Conduct From Feds

By City News Service
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:27 AM PDT
Sean Riordan (center), senior staff attorney for the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, talks to reporters about the settlement of an immigration lawsuit, August 27, 2014.
Susan Murphy
Sean Riordan (center), senior staff attorney for the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, talks to reporters about the settlement of an immigration lawsuit, August 27, 2014.

The ACLU Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties announced Tuesday that it has launched a hotline for reporting so-called unlawful conduct by agents from ICE, U.S. Border Patrol and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Citing "a surge of civil rights violations occurring nationwide" by federal immigration agents, the foundation said two regional hotlines for San Diego and Imperial counties have been established "to report harassment, use of force, racial profiling, warrantless stops and detention from ICE or federal agents."

ACLUF-SDIC Legal Director Frederick Carroll issued the following statement: "Despite what this administration wants us to believe, ICE, Border Patrol and federal agents are not above the law. Nothing about our constitutional protections has changed. We must demand real accountability when federal agents harm members of our communities. We encourage folks to share this hotline with community members and call us if your rights have been violated by these federal agents."

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The San Diego County hotline is 619-467-1663, and the Imperial County hotline is 760-645-9335.

An online reporting form can also be found at intake.aclu-sdic.org/ice.

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Racial Justice and Social Equity San Diego

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