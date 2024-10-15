THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB on MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 27 – Nov. 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

An all-new adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s novel "The Marlow Murder Club" is coming to MASTERPIECE!

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts lives alone in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time setting crosswords for the local paper. During her regular evening swim in the River Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from her neighbor’s garden, and believes that a brutal murder has taken place. When the local police – led by newly promoted DS Tanika Malik – are reluctant to believe her story, Judith starts her own investigation, enlisting the help of unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks Starling. When local dog walker and empty-nester Suzie Harris becomes personally involved in the case, she also joins Becks and Judith’s investigation. As the bodies begin to pile up, the unlikely group of sleuths must use all of their skills to piece together clues, grill suspects, and face down real dangers as they race against the clock to stop the killer in their tracks.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB: Official Preview

First Look Slideshow: The Marlow Murder Club

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Retired archaeologist Judith Potts’s peaceful evening in Marlow is shattered when she hears a gunshot coming from her neighbor’s garden and believes that a brutal murder has taken place. With the local police - led by newly promoted DS Tanika Malik - reluctant to believe her story, Judith starts her own investigation, enlisting the help of unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks Starling. Judith digs into the alibi of the arrogant owner of the local auction house, but her suspicions ultimately hits a dead end. An ominous warning message leaves Judith even more determined to catch the killer, and local dog-walker and empty nester Suzie Harris makes a terrible discovery that personally involves her in the investigation.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV / MASTERPIECE Shown: Becks Starling (Cara Horgan). Retired archaeologist Judith Potts’s peaceful evening in Marlow is shattered when she hears a gunshot coming from her neighbor’s garden and believes that a brutal murder has taken place. With the local police - led by newly promoted DS Tanika Malik - reluctant to believe her story, Judith starts her own investigation, enlisting the help of unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks Starling.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Despite Tanika’s warnings to stay away from the case, Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate, and follow a trail of clues left by the murder weapon. This leads them to an eccentric local weapons collector with an alarming secret, but their questioning proves inconclusive. Judith puts herself in danger during a suspicious local break-in and Becks uncovers crucial forensic evidence. Judith spots a pattern in the evidence and, with help from the friendly local magnet fishers, the trio uncover new evidence that leads them to a chilling discovery – they have a serial killer on their hands!

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV / MASTERPIECE Shown: Becks Starling (Cara Horgan). Despite Tanika’s warnings to stay away from the case, Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate, and follow a trail of clues left by the murder weapon. This leads them to an eccentric local weapons collector with an alarming secret, but their questioning proves inconclusive.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Nov.10, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the team in a race against time to stop the killer, Tanika decides to bring Judith, Becks and Suzie into the police investigation as civilian advisors. Evidence from the break-in points to the owner of the local rowing club, but the team can’t find solid evidence to connect her to the murder. Following another lead, the trio visit the office of a local lawyer, and suspect that he’s hiding something. They plan a thrilling heist and retrieve vital hidden evidence. The police make a forensic breakthrough on the crime scene evidence – have they caught their killer? The team rush to apprehend a suspect, only to realize that they were on the wrong track and have made a fatal mistake. With the investigation suffering a big setback, Tanika and the trio must reconsider if they are on the right path.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV / MASTERPIECE Shown: DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), DS Brendan Perry (Phill Langhorne). With the team in a race against time to stop the killer, Tanika decides to bring Judith, Becks and Suzie into the police investigation as civilian advisors. Evidence from the break-in points to the owner of the local rowing club, but the team can’t find solid evidence to connect her to the murder.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The women wonder if they’ve got what it takes to solve this case – Becks’ family are worried for her safety, Suzie’s daughter is about to return home, and Tanika is under pressure from her superiors. But Judith makes a breakthrough with the evidence from the lawyer’s office – there’s an important link between the murders, and the investigation is back on! Judith sets about creating the perfect trap for the killer and must also grapple with a personal secret from her past. It leads her into a dangerous confrontation as she risks her life to reveal the murderer’s identity, just as a huge storm hits Marlow, cutting her off from her friends and the police. Becks and Suzie must follow their instincts and convince Tanika and her team that Judith is in danger before it’s too late – will they make it in time to save their friend and stop the killer?

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV / MASTERPIECE Shown L-R: Rev. Colin Starling (Niall Costigan), DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), DC Jason Kennedy (Tijan Sarr), DC Alice Hackett (Holli Dempsey). Judith sets about creating the perfect trap for the killer and must also grapple with a personal secret from her past. It leads her into a dangerous confrontation as she risks her life to reveal the murderer’s identity, just as a huge storm hits Marlow, cutting her off from her friends and the police.

Filmmaker Quote:

Author and writer Robert Thorogood said: “After over a decade of working on DEATH IN PARADISE, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand-new murder mystery series for TV. I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders.”

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV / MASTERPIECE Shown: Suzie Harris (Jo Martin). The women wonder if they’ve got what it takes to solve this case. Becks’ family are worried for her safety, Suzie’s daughter is about to return home, and Tanika is under pressure from her superiors. But Judith makes a breakthrough with the evidence from the lawyer’s office – there’s an important link between the murders, and the investigation is back on!

Follow MASTERPIECE on social media for behind-the-scenes extras and more! Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, GIPHY and X

Credits: Executive producers for Monumental Television are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter. Susanne Simpson is executive producer for MASTERPIECE. Philippa Collie Cousins is executive producer for UKTV. The series is written by Robert Thorogood. It will be directed by Steve Barron and produced by Jane Wallbank. Barron and Thorogood also serve as executive producers. ITV Studios will handle international distribution. PBSd is the North American distributor.