Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Savory Pies

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 25
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN
/
APT
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 25

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a simple Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie. Science Expert Dan Souza demonstrates the absorptive power of eggplant. Test cook Joe Gitter makes host Bridget Lancaster a British classic, Fisherman’s Pie. 

Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie
Marie Piraino
/
Marie Piraino
Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

About Season 25: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN is on Instagram / Facebook

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News