AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Savory Pies

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a simple Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie. Science Expert Dan Souza demonstrates the absorptive power of eggplant. Test cook Joe Gitter makes host Bridget Lancaster a British classic, Fisherman’s Pie.

Marie Piraino / Marie Piraino Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

About Season 25: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN is on Instagram / Facebook