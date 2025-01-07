Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

GZERO looks across the pond to the future of Europe. As the EU navigates a migrant crisis, slowing economy and the Ukraine war, can the bloc's 27 member states stay united? Ian Bremmer sits down with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Path Forward

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

