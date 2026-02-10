San Diego is expanding free parking in Balboa Park for city residents

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I'm Lawrence K. Jackson … it's TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH

SUPERBOWL SIXTY HAS NOW COME AND GONE BUT SOME LOCAL

CONGRATULATIONS ARE DEFINITELY STILL IN ORDER

AS FIRST REPORTED BY C-B-S-8, SEAHAWKS KICKER AND TWO-TIME

PRO BOWLER, JASON MYERS IS AN ALUMNUS OF CHULA VISTA'S

MATER DEI CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

AND THIS PAST SUPERBOWL SUNDAY, THE N-F-L SAYS MYERS SET A

RECORD FOR KICKERS IN A SUPERBOWL

HE MADE HIS FIRST FOUR FIELD GOALS WHICH GAVE HIS TEAM A

COMFY 12 TO ZERO LEAD...

HOWEVER HISTORY WAS OFFICIALLY MADE ONCE MYERS MADE HIS FIFTH, WHICH SET A SUPER BOWL RECORD AND SEALED THE WIN FOR THE SEAHAWKS

CONGRATULATIONS ALSO GO OUT TO WIDE RECEIVER AND KICK-RETURN SPECIALIST RASHID SHAHEED WHO PLAYED VARSITY FOOTBALL AT MT. CARMEL HIGH SCHOOL

NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF AMERICANS FEEL THAT EFFORTS COMING FROM U-S IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT HAS QUOTE "GONE TOO FAR"....

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A POLL PUT TOGETHER BY N-P-R, P-B-S AND MARIST ASKING AMERICANS HOW THEY WOULD DESCRIBE THE ACTION ICE IS TAKING WHEN ENFORCING IMMIGRATIONS LAWS

THIS COMES IN THE WAKE OF TWO FATAL SHOOTINGS OF U-S

CITIZENS IN MINNESOTA AT THE HANDS OF FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENTS

THE POLL ALSO SHOWS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S DISAPPROVAL RATING BEING THE HIGHEST ITS BEEN SINCE JUST AFTER THE JANUARY 6TH ATTACK ON THE U-S CAPITOL

THERE IS ALSO A VERY CLEAR DIVIDE AMONG PARTY LINES ON THE

ISSUE...

91% OF DEMOCRATS DISAPPROVE OF ICE'S ACTIONS, WHILE SEVENTY-THREE PERCENT OF REPUBLICANS SUPPORT AND APPROVE OF THE JOB ICE IS DOING

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE COUNTY WILL TAKE A COOLER TURN

THIS WEEK

FORECASTERS SAY MOUNTAIN AREAS TEMPERATURES WILL LAND IN THE MID

50'S,

COASTAL ZONES WILL BE PARTLY CLOUDY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID

60'S

AND OF COURSE OUR DESERTS ON AVERAGE WILL BE THE WARMEST IN THE EARLY PART OF THE WEEK, WITH AVERAGE HIGH'S LANDING IN THE UPPER 60'S

THERE IS A CHANCE OF LIGHT SHOWERS THIS EVENING NEAR THE COAST AS WELL AS INTO WEDNESDAY

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

SAN DIEGO IS EXPANDING FREE PARKING FOR CITY RESIDENTS IN BALBOA PARK. BUT THE DEBATE OVER PARKING FEES CONTINUES.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS SOME ADVOCATES ARE PUSHING FOR BETTER WAYS TO ACCESS BALBOA PARK WITHOUT A CAR.

_____________________________________________

PARKINGFEES 1 (ab) 0:55 soq

AB: Getting to Balboa Park car-free may not be the norm — but it's far from impossible. Two bus routes go directly to the park. Several others stop within a block or two. And the park is served by multiple protected bike lanes that have opened up in recent years. Leif Gensert is vice president of the transit advocacy group RideSD. He says the city should do more to help visitors avoid the parking fees altogether.

LG: So even if the city is not able to make any money available to improve public transport, we want to see the city making a stance, messaging that. We don't even see anything like the mayor taking the bus as kind of a marketing campaign. So there's lots of things that the city could do without additional budget to promote public transport.

AB: Starting next month, verified city residents will be able to park for free in seven of Balboa Park's 12 parking lots. And parking will be free for everyone after 6 p.m. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

THE KAISER PERMANENTE HEALTH CARE WORKER STRIKE IS IN ITS THIRD WEEK. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS YESTERDAY (Monday) HUNDREDS OF PHARMACY AND LABORATORY WORKERS JOINED THEM ON THE PICKET LINES.

–

UFCWSTRIKE 1 trt: 1:00 SOQ

About 500 pharmacy technicians, clinical laboratory scientists and other lab workers walked out Monday morning. They’re joining nurses and health care professionals who are already on strike against Kaiser Permanente. They are asking for higher staff levels and better pay.

ERIN ELLENGARD

It was difficult to walk out.

Erin Ellengard is a clinical lab scientist at Kaiser. She says understaffing in laboratories creates risks for patients.

ERIN ELLENGARD

Whether it's diagnosing a heart attack or a blood clot or anything like that. They need to be able to have access to those laboratory results. And if we don't have enough people working in the laboratory to do that, it's hard on those of us that are there.

In a statement, Kaiser says they are disappointed that union leaders chose to strike knowing the effect it could have on patient care. Union leaders say national contract negotiations have been stalled since December. The strike is planned to last three days, but they reserve the right to extend it if necessary.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SERVICES CONTINUES TO UNDERGO STAFFING CHANGES THIS YEAR

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SAYS ANOTHER TOP RANKING OFFICIAL HAS NOW STEPPED DOWN

ACMAURICE (1:05) SOQ

Vaughn Maurice was director of the county’s Animal Services department for about a year and a half. The county confirmed his departure as of last week but would not provide details on the circumstances.

This is the second high ranking official in the last two weeks to exit the department.

Maurice’s departure comes just after the county cut ties with Rachael Borrelli, the department’s second in command. KPBS uncovered a voice message from Borrelli in which she made crude and disparaging statements about dogs in the county’s care. Previously, KPBS reported on a skyrocketing dog euthanasia rate in county shelters and the department’s poor record-keeping practices.

A county spokesperson declined an interview request but sent a statement.

QUOTE “Vaughn Maurice has left the County of San Diego. We appreciate his service and we are grateful for the dedication of the Animal Services employees who provide compassionate care to shelter animals, promote adoptions and responsible pet ownership, and provide public safety.” END QUOTE

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

HAIRCUTS ARE ONE OF THE MANY ADDED EXPENSES THAT COME WITH HAVING KIDS. IN THIS WEEK’S INSTALLMENT OF “PRICE OF SAN DIEGO,” REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS INTRODUCES US TO A LA MESA FAMILY SAVING MONEY SNIP BY SNIP.

HAIRCUTS1 1:18 SOQ

When COVID shuttered local businesses and public spaces, many of us learned how to do things ourselves. Evan Scheingross started cutting his kids’ hair.

SCHEINGROSS

I really just kind of jumped into this blind and learned as I go. And it's been good enough. So I'm like, okay, let's keep rolling with it.

His sons, Riley and Kaleb, are now 11 and 8. Scheingross estimates they’re saving around $60 each time he cuts their hair.

SCHEINGROSS

Look down, look down.

In the beginning, he draped a towel over his sons’ shoulders. Now he’s upgraded to a barber cape.

SCHEINGROSS

Boom, look at that. It looks profesh when I flip it out like a real barber.

And like professional barbers, he has to keep up with style preferences. In the first few years, Riley wanted a shorter cut.

SCHEINGROSS

There was a phase where he was very into Top Gun, so he wanted sort of like the Top Gun style cut.

Riley likes his hair a little longer now. So does Kaleb.

How long do you want to keep it right now?

Mark Hoppus style.

I knew you were going to say that.

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Scheingross leaves enough long hair for Kaleb to stick up at the front.

Riley says his dad’s technique has improved over the years.

Riley: Like, he knows what he's doing.

Evan: Alright. I know what I'm doing.

Well enough to keep this backyard barbershop open for business. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

February is Black History Month, but when it comes to the arts, there is one San Diego institution that elevates the black experience all-year-long!

In our Museum A Month for February, Reporter John Carroll introduces us to the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art.

__________________________________________________

RADIO FEATURE 4:19 SOQ

TRACK:

In a typical looking art gallery, you find the latest exhibition from the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art… San Diego’s Lost Neighborhoods.

((NAT POP?))

Gaidi Finnie is the museum’s executive director.

SOT (3203) 13:12:38 - 12:50

“We're responsible to the community as well as the arts. So we do things that are responsible to the community, which is what this is. So that's why that is important to the San Diego history and the San Diego African-American Museum of Fine Art.”

TRACK:

We did not meet Finnie in their building… because they don’t have one.

SOT (3203) 13:07:37 - 07:59

“We are a museum without walls. Always have been. From the time before me, when it was Shirley Day-Williams, who ran it, it was also a museum without walls. It went dormant in 1998 or '99 for a while, and I reopened it, if you will, in 2014. So it's been 12 years since, but always as a museum without walls.”

TRACK:

But the museum obviously needs space to present exhibits… so they work with other museums…. Places that provide the physical spaces. The gallery where we met him is in the San Diego History Center.

SOT (3203) 13:12:58 - 13:09

“We are not a collecting institution for the very reason that we don't have a building. However, we do have storage, and people are continuously wanting to give us things. We have a large African Art collection.”

TRACK:

Finnie says while it would be nice for the museum to have their own building some day… it is not a pressing aspiration. There are advantages to being a museum without walls.

SOT (3203) 13:08:31 - 08:59

“As a lifelong nonprofit administrative person, I've just seen so many times when they can't keep up with the expenses of having a building. So you have to have enough income on a regular basis to sustain the electricity or the monthly payments or the gas or the lights. All of that stuff is important. You have to have it. But if you have to pay that, where's that money coming from?”

TRACK:

And - Finnie says there are other good reasons not to be tied to a building…

SOT (3203) 13:09:15 - 09:30

“It's a blessing in one sense because we have been able to work with all the museums. The reason is, because we're a fine art museum, we could only go in certain places that have the climate control, the security, all that thing to bring excellent art here.”

TRACK:

And not having a building can lead to some out of the box thinking when it comes to exhibits. “San Diego’s Lost Neighborhoods” is actually two distinct exhibits… the one you see all around you, and the other you get to through your phone. It’s called augmented reality. Circles on the floor are in essence QR codes, leading you to see exhibits that are around you… in the virtual world.

SOT (3203) 13:23:17 - 23:23 - 23:46

“You overlay history onto the real world. You feel like you're going back in time. But just to your phone. //CUT TO 23:42//

It's a wonderful way to showcase art anywhere in the world.”

TRACK:

In fact, the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art has and continues to exhibit artwork far from its home city.

SOT (3203) 13:09:48 - 09:52 - 09:56

“We have exhibits right now in Africa, we have exhibits in New York, //CUT TO 09:54// and working on other places.”

TRACK:

Back to this gallery - San Diego’s Lost Neighborhoods… apart from being an important part of this city’s overall history - it syncs well with the museum’s role of revealing the struggle black people have experienced - here through the graphic art of showing how freeways broke up various minority communities… “a white man’s freeway versus a black community.”

He says the museum got invaluable help in the significant amount of research it took to bring this to life.

SOT (3203) 13:11:57 - 12:09

“I got involved with UCSD students who did a lot of research on this, and it was amazing research that they did. And then we started to take apart all the various things that's happened to these neighborhoods.”

TRACK:

Next up for the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art

… the annual “keepers of the culture” exhibition and honors program… highlighting members of San Diego’s black community that have played an important role in shaping black culture here… all the while proving museums don’t need four walls to display fine art. JC, KPBS News.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.