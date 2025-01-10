ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Hour 2
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW searches for amazing treasures in Arkansas including an Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, an Arnold Palmer-engraved golf club, ca. 1980, and a Marvel Silver Age comics collection. One find is $60,000 to $90,000!
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.