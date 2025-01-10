Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW searches for amazing treasures in Arkansas including an Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, an Arnold Palmer-engraved golf club, ca. 1980, and a Marvel Silver Age comics collection. One find is $60,000 to $90,000!

Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Giles Moon (left) appraises a 1960 Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2” airs Monday, January 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

