ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:23 AM PST
Tony Abeyta appraises a Sequoyah School pottery, ca. 1940, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2” airs Monday, January 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Tony Abeyta appraises a Sequoyah School pottery, ca. 1940, in Bentonville, AR.

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW searches for amazing treasures in Arkansas including an Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, an Arnold Palmer-engraved golf club, ca. 1980, and a Marvel Silver Age comics collection. One find is $60,000 to $90,000!

Giles Moon (left) appraises a 1960 Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2” airs Monday, January 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Giles Moon (left) appraises a 1960 Elvis Presley-signed ice cream display, in Bentonville, AR.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Ken Gloss (right) appraises an 1835 A Narrative of the Life and Adventures of Venture Book, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 2” airs Monday, January 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Ken Gloss (right) appraises an 1835 A Narrative of the Life and Adventures of Venture Book, in Bentonville, AR.

