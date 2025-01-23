CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Basque Cheesecake

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

What makes the perfect cheesecake? On this episode, Milk Street heads into the kitchen to find out!

Rose Hattabaugh leads the way with Basque Cheesecake, a dessert known for its "burnt" surface and creamy-smooth center.

Christopher Kimball then puts cream cheese on the sidelines with Ricotta-Semolina Cheesecake.

Plus, we investigate how the color of bakeware affects a recipe and make homemade creme fraiche.

