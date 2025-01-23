Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Basque Cheesecake

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:01 PM PST
Ricotta-Semolina Cheesecake
Premieres Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

What makes the perfect cheesecake? On this episode, Milk Street heads into the kitchen to find out!

Basque Cheesecake
Rose Hattabaugh leads the way with Basque Cheesecake, a dessert known for its "burnt" surface and creamy-smooth center.

Basque Cheesecake | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 16

Christopher Kimball then puts cream cheese on the sidelines with Ricotta-Semolina Cheesecake.

Ricotta-Semolina Cheesecake
Plus, we investigate how the color of bakeware affects a recipe and make homemade creme fraiche.

MILK STREET investigate how the color of bakeware affects a recipe.
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
