CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Dressing Up Chicken

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:43 PM PST
Garlicky Spiced Chicken and Potato Traybake with Pomegranate Molasses
CONNIE MILLER
/
APT
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, we add big, bold flavor to chicken three ways—whole-poached, spatchcocked and tray-baked. Christopher Kimball uses a slow-cooking poaching technique to make Chinese White-Cooked Chicken with Ginger Soy Dressing.

Chinese White-Cooked Chicken with Ginger Soy Dressing
MILK STREET
/
APT
Bianca Borges breaks down Piri Piri Chicken, and Rosemary Gill adds her signature touch to a Garlicky Spiced Chicken and Potato Traybake with Pomegranate Molasses.

Dressing Up Chicken | Milk Street TV, Season 8 Episode 18

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

We add big, bold flavor to chicken three ways—whole-poached, spatchcocked and tray-baked.
MILK STREET
/
APT
Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
