SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Mainz, Wiesbaden and Rothenburg, Germany

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In Germany's largest wine region, Mainz unfolds like a delightful Riesling. Samantha explores the ruins of a Roman amphitheater near a main train station and visits Eva Vollmer Winery, learning about the "future wine" movement.

She enjoys German wine at Weinhaus Loesch, then travels to Wiesbaden to taste hot chocolate at Kunder Chocolateria, a family-owned shop.

At the Wiesbaden Museum, she admires the largest Art Nouveau collection.

Finally, she tours the fairy-tale town of Rothenburg, experiencing its medieval charm and visiting the Kathe Wohlfahrt Christmas Shop, home to an impressive collection of authentic German Christmas decor.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time.

PLACES TO LOVE takes viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination to deliver a decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experience. The series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Season 8 | Preview

