From WHO withdrawal to RFK Jr, are President Trump's efforts to reshape public health a much-needed correction or prescription for a new pandemic? What health and medical policy in Trump's second term could mean for the U.S. and the rest of the world. On this episode, Ian Bremmer interviews Apoorva Mandavilli, science and global health reporter, The New York Times.

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: Making America Healthy (Again)

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

