Saturday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, March 2 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV, Sunday, March 9 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Wednesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

Composer and musicologist Dr. Nolan Gasser (the architect of Pandora Radio’s Music Genome Project and expert in Music AI) explores the science and culture behind our musical preferences. Blending live performances, animations and insights from neuroscience, psychology, culture, emotion, and a pioneering mobile app that engages the audience in a new way, the program offers a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

WHY YOU LIKE IT: Decoding Musical Taste: Preview: Episode 1

The show features a brilliant set of musicians, including Grammy-winning vocalists Ledisi and Aymée Nuviola and Grammy-nominated Malika Tirolien, along with jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles. It also features Dr. Gasser’s all-star band, The Mighty Mighty, comprised of luminaries such as Tim Ries (The Rolling Stones), Jamie Hadad (Paul Simon) and others. This show will change how you listen to music and increase the joy you experience with every song you hear.

Hold Fast Entertainment Group LLC; Seen and Held LLC / PBS Aymée Nuviola in WHY YOU LIKE IT "Decoding Musical Taste"

WHY YOU LIKE IT: DECODING MUSICAL TASTE also features a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind mobile app that accompanies the show and offers viewers a simple-to-use, immersive experience. While watching the program, viewers can engage with the Why You Like It app to enrich their understanding of what shapes their musical preferences.

Hold Fast Entertainment Group LLC; Seen and Held LLC / PBS Dr. Nolan Gasser in WHY YOU LIKE IT "Decoding Musical Taste"

As the show unfolds, the app synchronizes in real time, presenting eight personalized questionnaires based on each individual’s personality, social tendencies, and unique traits. After completing all eight prompts, these responses fuel the creation of a custom playlist — spanning popular favorites to lesser-known gems — each track reflecting aspects of that viewer’s distinct musical identity.

Hold Fast Entertainment Group LLC; Seen and Held LLC / PBS Ledisi in WHY YOU LIKE IT "Decoding Musical Taste"

If any selection doesn’t strike a chord with the viewer, it can be easily skipped, encouraging exploration of new sounds. Beyond the playlist, a “deeper discovery” section on the app offers access to additional insights, allowing viewers to delve further into the scientific, cultural, and creative dimensions examined in the program and stay engaged long after the show is over.

Watch On Your Schedule: "WHY YOU LIKE IT: DECODING MUSICAL TASTE will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

