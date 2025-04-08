THEATRE CORNER: Victor Morris & Joy Yvonne Jones

Premieres Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Monday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

THEATER CORNER welcomes the multifaceted Victor Morris. Victor is a classically trained singer, actor, dancer, and instrumentalist, proficient in trumpet, euphonium, soprano sax, and Lakota flutes.

Actress and playwright Joy Yvonne Jones discusses her artistic journey, starting with her great-grandmother's influence and her education at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

If you missed the first 3 episodes, "Deborah Cox" and "Sheldon Epps & Steve Breen" and "Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison"

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

NWB Imaging THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.