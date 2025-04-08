Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

THEATRE CORNER: Victor Morris & Joy Yvonne Jones

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:52 PM PDT
Victor Morris and Joy Yvonne Jones
NWB Imaging
Victor Morris and Joy Yvonne Jones

Premieres Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Monday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

THEATER CORNER welcomes the multifaceted Victor Morris. Victor is a classically trained singer, actor, dancer, and instrumentalist, proficient in trumpet, euphonium, soprano sax, and Lakota flutes.

Actress and playwright Joy Yvonne Jones discusses her artistic journey, starting with her great-grandmother's influence and her education at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: THEATRE CORNER is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

If you missed the first 3 episodes, "Deborah Cox" and "Sheldon Epps & Steve Breen" and "Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison"

stream now with the PBS app.

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor
NWB Imaging
THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News