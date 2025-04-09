Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:37 PM PDT
Tony Abeyta (right) appraises a 1958 Dick West Coyote-Warrior sculpture, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Tony Abeyta (right) appraises a 1958 Dick West Coyote-Warrior sculpture, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo, Hour 1

Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop, including 1865 Lewis M. Rutherford lunar photographs, a Patek Philippe & Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910 and Lynne Drexler oil paintings. One is worth up to $570,000!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Debra Force (right) appraises an 1885 Elizabeth Nourse gouache with original frame, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Debra Force (right) appraises an 1885 Elizabeth Nourse gouache with original frame, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 1" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Paul Winicki (right) appraises a Patek Philippe and Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Paul Winicki (right) appraises a Patek Philippe & Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok

Kaitlin Shinnick (left) appraises F. Walter Lawrence Art Deco dress clips, ca. 1925, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Kaitlin Shinnick (left) appraises F. Walter Lawrence Art Deco dress clips, ca. 1925, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News