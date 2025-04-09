ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 1
Premieres Monday, April 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop, including 1865 Lewis M. Rutherford lunar photographs, a Patek Philippe & Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910 and Lynne Drexler oil paintings. One is worth up to $570,000!
