Premieres Monday, April 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo, Hour 1

Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop, including 1865 Lewis M. Rutherford lunar photographs, a Patek Philippe & Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910 and Lynne Drexler oil paintings. One is worth up to $570,000!

Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Debra Force (right) appraises an 1885 Elizabeth Nourse gouache with original frame, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 1" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Paul Winicki (right) appraises a Patek Philippe & Tiffany platinum pocket watch, ca. 1910, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok