Art + Medicine: Speaking of Race

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:33 PM PDT
Hosted by Dr. Jon Hallberg and Dr. Tseganesh Selameab, "Art + Medicine: Speaking of Race" connects the arts and healthcare through the power of storytelling. In this one-hour special, physicians share their experiences with race, racism, disparities in health care and representation, and anti-racist efforts in the medical community.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
