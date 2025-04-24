Art + Medicine: Speaking of Race
Hosted by Dr. Jon Hallberg and Dr. Tseganesh Selameab, "Art + Medicine: Speaking of Race" connects the arts and healthcare through the power of storytelling. In this one-hour special, physicians share their experiences with race, racism, disparities in health care and representation, and anti-racist efforts in the medical community.
Distributed by American Public Television