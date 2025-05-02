THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 1
Encore Fridays, May 2 - June 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!
Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She anticipates the sunshine, the palm trees and picture-perfect beaches. She's even prepared for the sacred cows, the tuk-tuks and the Delhi-belly that everyone warned her about. What she doesn't expect are the realities of work, life and even love at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital.
Run by a gloriously eccentric Englishwoman – Doctor Lydia Fonseca - the Good Karma Hospital is the beating heart of the local community. Held together by a hand-picked team of British and Indian medics, the Good Karma turns no-one away - locals, ex-pats and tourists are all welcomed through its doors.
The series follows the lives and loves of a team of hard working medics as they travel the red dirt roads to patients staying in five-star beach resorts or inland – through lush green jungles – to help local villagers. Back at the hospital, literally any story can walk through the door – and often it does.
Life affirming and optimistic, this contemporary series mixes the heart-breaking with the humorous, and as Doctor Ruby Walker adjusts to life in India, she realizes that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1 Friday, May 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Heartbroken and disillusioned, junior doctor Ruby Walker ditches her life in the UK for a fresh start in exotic South India. But when she arrives at the Good Karma Hospital, nothing is quite what she expected, not least her eccentric new boss, Lydia Fonseca.
Episode 2 Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The full moon spells trouble when a mystery Adonis washes up on the shore. And as the team race against the clock to treat a local snake catcher whose luck may finally have run out, tensions mount when new girl Ruby questions Gabriel’s professional conduct.
Episode 3 Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Holi festival fever hits the Good Karma Hospital, an abandoned baby strikes a personal chord with Ruby. Meanwhile, Lydia is reacquainted with an aging ex-pat artist, whose alternative life choices may be about to catch up with him.
Episode 4 Friday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - On the day that he is attending a lavish Indian wedding, Ram clashes with Lydia when a medical case gets personal. Meanwhile, as Ruby treats a patient from the UK whose story doesn’t quite add up, she’s left questioning where she truly belongs.
Episode 5 Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lydia and Ruby visit a convent to make a seemingly miraculous diagnosis, but Lydia’s interference in the destiny of a young nun backfires bringing Lydia and Ruby to blows. Meanwhile, Maggie and Paul join local pilgrims trekking through the jungle - is Maggie searching for her own miracle?
Episode 6 Friday, June 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the first monsoon rains arrive, tensions run high between Lydia and Ruby leading Ruby to make a shock decision. Meanwhile, Maggie’s health is rapidly declining, and with her daughter insisting on returning to the UK, will Maggie be granted her dying wish to stay in India?
Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.