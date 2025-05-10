SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: The Crystal Coast of North Carolina

Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

"Kick off your shoes and join me as I discover why North Carolina’s Crystal Coast is a PLACE TO LOVE"

On this episode, Samantha Brown embarks on a boat ride to Shackelford Banks, where wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska introduces her to the wild horse herd. She enjoys an afternoon in Beaufort, North Carolina, listening to musician Barefoot Wade.

Crystal Coast of North Carolina - Places to Love Episode Trailer!

At the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, she helps build a boat. On Harkers Island, they sample oysters and learn about their unique "merroir."

In Cape Lookout, she meets NASA Ambassador Brandon Porter and discovers the dark sky park designation before wrapping up her trip with a gourmet seafood dinner by Chef Kevin Davis on the Oceanana Pier.

